Prince Harry has ‘lots to overcome’ with Queen after ‘rubbishing’ Royal Family

Royal experts believe Prince Harry still has lots to overcome’ after rubbishing’ the royals in past interviews.
This warning has been issued by former royal Press Secretary Dickie Arbiter.
He told Today, “Well you can only hope so, there's a lot of water that's flown under the bridge.”
“You know, We cannot forget that interview that they did with Oprah Winfrey, where quite frankly both of them rubbished the Royal family.”
“Both of them rubbished the Queen, rubbished Prince of Wales and that really did hurt them deeply.”
“So there's a lot to be overcome before they're welcomed back into the fold but I suppose this must be seen as a step in the right direction.”
