Alia Bhatt unveils gorgeous pictures of her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt is celebrating her five-year-long romance with Ranbir Kapoor turning into life-long bond of marriage as she just shared official photos from the nuptial ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood diva left fans swooning with several postcard-worthy photos of the couple from their special day.

The new bride also gushed over her wedding day by writing, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married.”

“With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites,” she expressed.

“Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia,” the caption of the post read.



