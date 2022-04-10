Prince George, Charlotte ‘carry burden’ understood by ‘very few others’

Experts break down the true extent of Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s ‘dutiful’ burden from royal birth.

The relationship the duo must thus hold amongst each other has been discussed at length by leading child psychologist Dr Alison McClymont.

She spoke to Express UK about the kids’ prospective relationship and began by admitting, “Definitely.”

“Theirs is a unique existence, very few people can relate to that level of scrutiny or responsibility, so the fact that they get to do this together and to share the burden and the joy of the role, is key.”

“They will have a bond that could be understood by very few others, and also a private intimacy that is probably rarely seen outside of their public roles.”

She also went on to say, “Kate and William have shown to be very protective parents and they are both aware of the challenge of facing public scrutiny.”

“In William's case, he is aware of the challenge of this at a young age, so likely they want to bring them both together to share the experience and prevent overwhelming the children at a young age.”

“William has been very vocal about the media and its attention towards the Royal Family so he is understandably protective of his children and wants to make it as comfortable for them as possible, whilst understanding what the preparation needed for their future roles.”