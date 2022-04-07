Gigi Hadid leaves fans in awe with her new makeup look: Photos

Gigi Hadid wows in a fuzzy ‘yellow’ hat and handbag: See pic

Gigi Hadid dazzled is known for her trend-setting style.

Lately, she chose yellow to complement with her new Euphoria’s make-up trend that is quite popular on Tik Tok.



Taking to Instagram, the supermodel posted a selfie of her wearing two bright yellow accessories; a fuzzy hat and a matching triangular bag from Prada in the same sunny shade, giving the ‘miss sunshine’ vibes.

In the photo, the 27-year-old could be spotted wearing a black oversized coat which she borrowed from her dad, as she stated in the comments.

Taking things up a notch, Gigi recreated the make-up look from Euphoria’s cast. She brightened her eyes with white liner that complemented her flawless skin and white-blonde tresses.

Besides, she wrote in the caption, ““10/10 would recommend yellow on a rainy day.”

Hadid's snap garnered massive likes and hearts from fans as they adored her look and wrote “stunning”, “pretty” and “Yellow beauty” in the comment section while a few even dropped in heart and flower emoticons.