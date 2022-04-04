Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott appear together in first public outing after Astroworld tragedy

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who do not live together, enjoyed family outing and took daughter Stormi to Disneyland after stepping back from spotlight following Astroworld tragedy.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have been seen together in public for the first time in five months. The celebrity pair have been staying near home after his Astroworld concert tragedy in Houston, Texas killed 10 people in November, 2021.

Kylie welcomed her second child with Scott, 30, on February 2, but the baby boy wasn't with them at the fun park. They initially called their son Wolf, but decided to change it although they haven't revealed the new name.

Scott was expected to perform with Kanye West at Coachella in two weeks, but the rapper has just pulled out.



The duo stuck with an all dark colors but their four-year-old daughter was dressed in brighter colors as she seemed to be thrilled over the rides, toys and fun foods the world famous park had to offer.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott took the day off to have some fun with their eldest child at Disneyland in Anaheim, California this weekend.