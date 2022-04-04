‘Life is a series of reactions’: Willow Smith shares cryptic posts

Willow Smith has left her fans wondering after the Time Machine singer shared cryptic messages on social media.



Recently, the Red Table Talk co-host, 21, turned to her Twitter handle and shared some cryptic tweets Saturday on the "meaning of life," following her father Will Smith's resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after he slapped Chris Rock in the face at last weekend's 94th Academy Awards.

"The meaning of life is found in challenge," Willow wrote in one tweet. She added in another: "Life is a series of reactions."

Her posts comes after Chris cracked a joke about her mother Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss, resulting from her struggles with alopecia. "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya," he said.

Will, 53, then walked onto the stage and slapped Rock in the face, leaving the audience and live viewers around the world stunned. "Oh wow," said Rock as Will made his way back to his seat. "Will Smith just smacked the s— out of me."



