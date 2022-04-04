Elon Musk's lawyer quotes Eminem in legal filing: Here's why

Elon Musk's Attorney Alex Spiro has referenced renowned rapper Eminem's hit song's lyrics in court filing in the legal battle against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).



Musk is hoping to regain full control of his Twitter account after SEC imposed a ‘consent decree’ that requires him to seek legal approval about Tesla.

In an effort to throw out his 2018 agreement with the top US securities regulator requiring the Tesla, Inc. co-founder to obtain pre-approval for his tweets, Musk's lawyer Alex Spiro referenced the 2002 song "Without Me."

"The (SEC) won't let me be or let me be me so let me see; They tried to shut me down," he said.

"The FCC won’t let me be or let me be me so let me see/ They tried to shut me down on MTV," the rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, wrote.

The FCC had tried to fine a Colorado radio station for playing Eminem's 2000 song "The Real Slim Shady;" the FCC ultimately relented.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stands at the opening of the company's Berlin factory.

Musk's attorney reportedly noted that the "First Amendment requires that agencies proceed with caution when constitutional rights are at stake, not seek to pursue any and all novel theories that broaden their authority at the cost of individual freedom."