Keanu Reeves puzzles fans, steps out for 'ring shopping' for girlfriend

Keanu Reeves is seemingly going to propose to his lady love.
The 57-year-old was spotted ring shopping in Los Angeles on Thursday. Photos of his spree were exclusively obtained by Daily Mail.
The Matrix star wore a black jacket paired with a grey scarf and worn-in blue denim jeans. He also donned a dashing pair of sunglasses.
Reeves was photographed at the at Irene Neuwirth on Melrose Place in the West Hollywood area, seemingly looking for a diamond bling for his girlfriend Alexandra Grant.
The images come ahead of Alexandra's 49th birthday.
The actor has been dating artist Alexandra since 2018. He went official with her in 2019.
