Bruce Willis family on Wednesday said the star of the "Die Hard" franchise and dozens of other action movies, will retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia.

Reacting to the news, actor Matthew Perry Willis is the coolest man he has ever met in his entire life as the "Friends" star reacted to Will's retirement from acting.

Taking to social media, Perry wrote, "Dear Bruce Willis, I'm so sorry to hear what you are going through, but you're still the coolest man I've met in my entire life. You will remain in my prayers for a long long time. Maybe we should get together and watch the whole 10 yards and get a couple of hours of sleep."



Willis, 67, rose to fame in the 1980s comedy-drama TV series "Moonlighting," and has appeared in about 100 films across his four-decade career, garnering acclaim for his roles in "Pulp Fiction" and "The Sixth Sense," and winning a Golden Globe Award and two Emmys.

But Willis is perhaps best known for playing the tough-as-nails New York cop who pursued bad guys in the five "Die Hard" movies, released from 1988 to 2013.

He also appeared in iconic sit-com "Friends".