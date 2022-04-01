AJ Crimson passes away aged 27: report

Celebrity makeup artist and beauty entrepreneur AJ Crimson has been trending on social media after tragic reports that he has died.



Crimson had a huge following on Instagram, with many of his 110,000 followers leaving heartbroken messages on his final post following the news of his death.

Social media users, with several verified accounts, have claimed that Crimson passed away at the age of 27. AJ’s relatives and friends have remained silent on the beauty artist's alleged death.

Emotional tributes have been pouring in for the makeup entrepreneur, celebrating his life and achievements on social media.



US convention The Makeup Show posted: "A bright light has gone out. We just spoke today about his keynote for @themakeupshow NYC. AJ Crimson you made this makeup family, industry and world a better place with your talent and authenticity. It will never be the same."

AJ, who hailed from Detroit, Michigan, had last posted on Instagram six days ago, sharing a demonstration video for one of his new products.

Photographer and fellow celeb make up artist D’Andre Michael penned: "You did well and had soo sooo much more to accomplish. We’re gonna miss you dearly and honor and keep your legacy alive… spread your wings angel."

"I'm speechless," another follower wrote.

AJ Crimson was well known and respected in the showbiz industry for his make up work on numerous celebrities. During his career, he worked with a list of huge stars, including Fergie, Hilary Duff and Christina Milian.