Angelina Jolie visits Ukrainian child refugee in Rome

Angelina Jolie, Hollywood actress and humanitarian, has visited Ukrainian child refugees at the Vatican’s children hospital.
The recipient of Academy Award puts aside her glamorous life to carry out humanitarian aid work in Rome.
The much-loved star mesmerised kids, who have been forced from their homes and countries due to war, at the Bambino Gesu pediatric hospital outside of Vatican City.
Angelina Jolie, who has been a Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees since 2012, talked with a young child from Ukraine in an Italian children's hospital.
A number of children from Ukraine reportedly sought refuge in Italy when Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
