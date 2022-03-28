Alia Bhatt wishes to remove ‘women-centric’ term for movies: Watch

Alia Bhatt is on cloud 9 as her movies Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR are doing exceptionally well in cinemas.



Recently, a clip has gone viral from her Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions. During media interaction, a journalist asked her about how she felt working in a ‘women-centric’ movie?

The Highway actress remarked that preparing herself for women-centric movies does not make her process any different.





The 29-year-old star elaborated further, “I will feel proud when the movies highlighting women issues will not be named as women-centric.

She concluded her answer, saying that we never asked male heroes that how was their experience working in a male-centric movie.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.