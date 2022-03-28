Alia Bhatt wishes to remove ‘women-centric’ term for movies: Watch

Alia Bhatt is on cloud 9 as her movies Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR are doing exceptionally well in cinemas.
Recently, a clip has gone viral from her Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions. During media interaction, a journalist asked her about how she felt working in a ‘women-centric’ movie?
The Highway actress remarked that preparing herself for women-centric movies does not make her process any different.
The 29-year-old star elaborated further, “I will feel proud when the movies highlighting women issues will not be named as women-centric.
She concluded her answer, saying that we never asked male heroes that how was their experience working in a male-centric movie.
On the work front, the actress will next be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's PDA moments at the 2022 Oscars red carpet went viral on the internet
Kangana Ranaut extended her support to the 'King Richard' Star
Ananya Panday stunned onlookers with her chic appearance at Lakme Fashion Week
Kriti Sanon breaks the internet with her chic appearance at Lakme Fashion Week
Experts call out Prince William, Kate Middleton’s ‘useless’ titles and lack of ‘any real abilities’ as soft...
Experts warn Prince William, Prince Charles are working as a ‘tagteam’ to prepare for the Crown