Serena Williams jaw-dropped to see Will Smith slap Chris Rock at Oscars 2022

Serena Williams, like many others, couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars 2022.

Taking to Instagram, the star tennis player dropped a video to react to the unexpected on-stage altercation on Sunday night.

Williams is seen jaw-dropped to look at the broadcast before she looks away from the camera.

"I just sat down 'cus I was like I gotta put that drink down,” she said in another video.

For those unversed, Smith hit Rock when the comedian cracked a joke about Smith’s wife Jade Pinkett Smith shaving her head amid battle with alopecia.

"keep my wife's name out your [expletive] mouth,” Smith told Rock.

Following the altercation, the King Richard star extended an apology during his Oscar acceptance speech.

“I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me. It’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people,” he said.