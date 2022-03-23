Prince Andrew to attend Prince Philip's thanksgiving service after Harry decides to skip?

Prince Harry was criticized earlier this month when he said he won't be returning to the UK to attend the thanksgiving service for Prince Philip.

Commenting on her decision, senior royal expert and biographer Angela Levin took a dig at the Duke of Sussex and said, "So many foreign royals coming to show their respect for Prince Philip at the thanksgiving service. None of them seem anxious about protection except army man Harry."

She was referring to Harry's legal battle with UK's Home Department over his security.

Speaking on a radio show, the expert on Tuesday talked about whether Prince Andrew should be at the the memorial service for his father.

Later taking to Twitter, Levin said, "Interesting that every person except one who rang in felt he should be there for his mother. Quite right too."

Queen Elizabeth recently stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages over sexual assault allegations.