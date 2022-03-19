No-trust move: Opposition warns NA speaker against becoming party to PM Imran

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman (R), PML-N-President Shahbaz Sharif (C) and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari address press conference. — Geo News TV/ screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif Saturday warned National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser against becoming a party to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a joint press conference flanked by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Shahbaz said that Qaiser should "come to his senses", adding, "don't let democracy derail, otherwise neither history nor the people of Pakistan would forgive you."

Condemning the attack on the Sindh House Shahbaz said, “whatever happened at the Sindh House was not a trivial matter.”

He maintained that the attack on Sindh House was not only about the integrity of Sindh but it was an assault on Pakistan, adding that in a bid to preserve democracy in the country, the Opposition had to swallow a bitter pill and tolerate a lot of things.

Shahbaz maintained that before coming to power, Imran Khan used to stand atop a container and make tall claims about destroying the Opposition, but now he has understood that the no-confidence motion to oust him from the office will be successful.

"Although the PM accused us [the Opposition] of taking a bribe, the government's allies are testifying that we did not take a single penny from anyone," said Shahbaz.