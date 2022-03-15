Prince William and Kate Middleton have 'secret code names'

Kate Middleton and Prince William have secret code names that they use during trips or their personal time.

The parents-of-three, who are winning hearts with their people-friendly gestures, are reportedly use secret code names when they go away.

The Duchess of Cambridge is known as Daphne Clark when she goes away, and the Duke goes by the alias of Danny Collins, according to the Express.

Kate Middleton is one of the most famous women in the world, so it is understandable that she may wish for some privacy at times, according to the same media outlet.

Both have the initials DC, similar to their Duke and Duchess of Cambridge titles. And it’s not the only name Kate reportedly uses when she wants to be low-key.

Kate Middleton accidentally let slip one of her monikers during a shopping trip in Wales in 2010, according to the Mirror.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are much-love royal couple as they have very kind hearts and never betray their senior royals.