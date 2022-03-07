SEVENTEEN’s The8 diagnosed with COVID-19, goes under quarantine

SEVENTEEN’s The8 has tested positive for COVID-19, the band’s agency PLEDIS Entertainment released a statement on Monday.

Sharing the news on March 7, the agency announced that The8 had tested negative on a self-test kit on March 5. He took a PCR test after experiencing a very mild cough and sore throat symptoms.

Following this, The8 was diagnosed with COVID-19 on the morning of March 7. Currently, The8 is not exhibiting any symptoms, and is administering self-treatment at home.

Earlier, SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo had been diagnosed with the virus on February 12, followed by Vernon on February 25, Hoshi on March 3, and S.Coups, DK, and Seungkwan on March 5.

The statement reads: “We would like to provide you with some information on SEVENTEEN member THE 8 being diagnosed with COVID- 19 as well as adjustments in his activities. He is administering self-treatment at home.”

“All SEVENTEEN members other than S.COUPS, HOSHI, WONWOO, DK, SEUNGKWAN and VERNON all preemptively took self-test kits on Sunday, the 6th, which all the results came back as negative and are not exhibiting any symptoms,” said in the statement.

Fans, who were left upset with the news, shared prayers and heartfelt wishes for the singer’s speedy recovery on social media accounts.

Meanwhile, the band, consists of thirteen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino - will release their film Seventeen: Power Of Love, which will be in theatres on April 20 and 23.