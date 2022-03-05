Watch: Raveena Tandon recreates iconic song from ‘Mohra’ on The Kapil Sharma Show'

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon is taking a trip down memory lane in the latest social media post.

The Dilwale actor recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show in January on a "friendship special" episode where she recreated her iconic song, Tip Tip Barsa Paani, from the movie Mohra.

Taking to Instagram the 47-year –old actor shared an adorable clip of herself recreating the song with Kapil Sharma and Farah Khan.



She captioned the video, "Jab Farah aur Kapil ne pani mien aag laga di, aag laga di, Aaaag laga di (when Farah and Kapil set the water on fire)."

The song was originally picturized on her and Akshay Kumar in the 1994 hit film Mohra. Recently, it was remade in Rohit Shetty's 2021 film Sooryavanshi with Akshay and Katrina Kaif.

Meanwhile, Raveena's fans praised her moves on her post, with one writing, "Tip Tip only belongs to Rav darling and no one else I’ll repeat No one else but you."

Another wrote, "Goodddd you are still so gorgeous, we used to watch you when we were school-going kids and you are still the same heavenly gorgeous beauty."

Farah, who choreographed the remake of the song in Sooryavanshi, commented "Hahahahahahaha" accompanied by laughing emojis on the post.

She also shared the post on Instagram Stories along with a note for the actor. "Tip(tip) of the day..@officialraveenatandon always gets centre stage @kapilsharma," she wrote, adding a red heart emoji.