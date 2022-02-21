Ali Noor responds to harassment allegations with a range of emotions

When singer-songwriter Ali Noor, associated with music group Noori, was accused of sexual harassment by journalist Ayesha Binte Rashid through an Instagram post, he responded with many messages, from “apologizing” to “denial”.



Was it simply a case for the other shoe to drop as far as the music industry is concerned? Perhaps. But between this past weekend, something even bigger than Coke Studio 14 had our attention. And no, we’re not being sarcastic here.



Meesha Shafi's 2018 allegations against Ali Zafar of inappropriate behavior of “a physical nature”has had a trickle-down effect. Fans took sides. Critics remained cautious, many bordering on the neutral. While Ali Zafar and Meesha Shafi continue their battle in the court of public opinion, social and mainstream media and the courts, other cases have emerged.

Abdullah Qureshi came under scrutiny after it was revealed that he had been sending lewd messages to an 18-year-old who told her sister and the story went public. Abdullah Qureshi apologized. Prior to the Meesha Shafi-Ali Zafar case emerging, former Patari CEO, Khalid Bajwa, was also removed from his position after it became public that he, too, was behaving in similar manner. But Patari also played internal politics, which became obvious with the resignation of Patari’s biggest voice of reason, Ahmer Naqvi along with five other employees.

"When the call brings them all to tears/And the hopes they all turn to fears/And they're walking around/With their heads in the cloud screaming/Must catch the bandit/" – ‘The Bandit’ by Kings of Leon

But the stop-press news now involves the prince of rock, Ali Noor (of Noori). On a solo journey (like co-member and brother Ali Hamza), Noor dropped a collaborative EP called Pagal and has been gearing up for the release of a new solo song.

All that has been overshadowed by a much bigger story. Ali Noor was accused of sexual harassment by journalist Ayesha Binte Rashid. She shared her story via screenshots on Instagram. Her complete statement is available online. In her note, she says: “You [Ali Noor] emotionally manipulated me and what happened in the back of my car while we were driving to the airport was sexual harassment. You should know that. You are a sexual harasser and predator."

Ali Noor never admitted guilt. But to make matters worse, he messaged her, With offers of help. He also admitted going through life-altering changes. But in the end, Ali Noor ended his take for what is a scarring incident (and we hope not for life) by first apologizing via an Instagram story.

The front-man of Noori, Ali Noor stated via Instagram in a story (no longer available), he said, "After deeply deliberating various responses, I came to the conclusion that the only right response is that I am truly deeply sorry. I cannot fathom your pain and only apologize once again. I am not an ill-intentioned person and am definitely a work in progress. I hope that you can find some relief in my apology. Baaqi Allah Malik [the rest is up to God].”

Messages of support poured in for the journalist and stories of similar behavior on the part of Ali Noor were revealed. What started on Friday took another turn by Monday, in the early hours of the morning, as Ali Noor changed his stance completely. He went from apologizing to denial.

Writing on his Instagram once again, Ali Noor made acomplete 180.Against the backdrop of a gravestone emblazoned with lyrics from Noori song ‘Dil Ki Qasam’, he responded once more with feeling.

“Ayesha Binte,” began Noor,“I am done being concerned about you. I sent you an apology by putting my entire life on stake and you have the audacity to not accept my heartfelt words. I deny all allegations of sexual harassment against me and I never admitted to them to start with. I was already not in a good place. Now I am gathering the courage to move on to the next world. I have absolutely no guilt. I hope you finally find solace and an answer for my children.”

This message borders on suicidal and we hope it isn’t. Ali Noor also made the hashtag #stopmockeryofmetoo. Tracking this story is important and it will continue,but why men from Ali Zafar to Ali Noor feel the need to explain the very concept of #MeToo to women and survivors of all genders, goes beyond mansplaining. It is, simply put, the lack of understanding of what #MeToo actually stands for in Pakistan and how it has morphed into yet another something men will guide women into while forgetting that the future is female. Your. Time. Is. Up.

-This is a developing story