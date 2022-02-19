Kanye West shares article about Kris Jenner boyfriend's infidelity

Kanye West on Friday deleted an Instagram post against his estranged mother-in-law within minutes after posting it on the Facebook-owned app.

The rapper had shared an article claiming that Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble was caught cheating on her with another woman.

The article has since been deleted by the blog which originally published it. Kanye shared the news with several shock-faced emojis and a goat, apparently giving Corey his stamp of approval.

Gamble was accused of cheating on Kris Jenner with another woman in the Hollywood Unlocked article shared by Kanye West on his Instagram.

The article was headlined "Corey Gamble Allegedly Spotted In Club Kissing Another Woman."

The rapper reposted the article with his own caption. "We outsiiiiide DONDA 2 2 22 22," but deleted it after a few minutes.

His highly-anticipated Donda 2 album is scheduled for release on February 22.