Babar Azam controversy: Wasim Akram lashes out at broadcasters over viral video

While the viral video of Karachi Kings skipper Babar Azam being "scolded" by their president Wasim Akram made headlines, sources said that the former cricketer saw the broadcasters' fault in igniting the controversy.



A video showing Wasim Akram seemingly coming hard on Babar at the boundary line during the last over of Wednesday's Kings versus Multan Sultans match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season had gone viral on social media.

The incident had taken place after Chris Jordan's over which changed the whole scenario and handed Multan Sultans another victory.

Needing 29 off the last 12 balls, Sultans' Khushdil Shah played a series of sensational shots off Jordan as the experienced English bowler conceded 20 runs with the left-hander hitting two sixes and one four.



Soon after the exchange went on-air, Wasim started trending on Twitter as the video garnered a massive response, mainly support for the world's no 1 batter, and criticism for Wasim over the "poor" selection of players for the franchise.

This moved the bowling legend to issue a clarification on the matter, both on Twitter and media, saying that he only discussed the bowlers' performance with Babar who should have defended the target against Sultans.

However, sources later revealed that he had rushed to the broadcasters right after the match and censured them for focusing the camera on him while he "spoke" to Babar.

They said that Wasim even uttered inappropriate words during the altercation with the broadcasters.

Karachi Kings have been facing criticism over their failure to claim a single win during their terrible PSL campaign this season.