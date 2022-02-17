PSL 2022: Babar Azam's father defends son after fans criticise Kings' poor performance

Azam Siddique (L) and Babar Azam. Photo: file

KARACHI: Following severe criticism on Karachi Kings and its skipper Babar Azam, his father Azam Siddique took to Instagram to defend his son.

Azam Siddique — who is always bucking his son up regardless of how well or otherwise he performs — opened up on the matter in his latest Instagram post, but with a positive mindset.

Siddique admitted that Babar is out of form these days, but said that the star cricketer of the nation never panics.



"He neither stops working hard nor does he despair of Allah's mercy," Siddique said.





He said that Babar is trying his best but it is known that even the best of the best sportsmen get out of form.

He said that they are content with God's will and pray that the Almighty restores Babar's form soon before the national squad faces Australia in the upcoming home series.

Siddique also consoled Babar and Karachi Kings fans not to get disheartened, assuring that the cricketer is working as hard as he did in the past and will get into form very soon.

The ill-fated Kings were eliminated from the title race of the PSL's seventh edition after their seventh consecutive defeat, handed down to them by Islamabad United on Sunday.

The franchise broke their own record after losing by seven wickets against Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore last night.

PSL 2022: Karachi Kings make history, again



A day earlier, Kings made history in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after they became the first team to lose eight consecutive matches in the league stages of the six-team tournament.

The unwanted record came after the Kings' were defeated by Multan Sultans by seven wickets at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The development came two days after Karachi Kings made PSL history for becoming the first team to lose seven consecutive matches.

Moreover, the Kings also now have the longest losing streak of nine matches — eight this season and one from the previous PSL edition. The record was previously held by the Lahore Qalandars.