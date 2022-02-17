Video: What happened between Wasim Akram and Babar Azam during match?

LAHORE: Disappointed with Karachi Kings’ poor performance and eight consecutive losses in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), franchise's President Wasim Akram lost his temper and scolded captain Babar Azam in the last moments of the game against defending champion Multan Sultans on Wednesday.



In a video that went viral on social media, red-faced Wasim Akram can be seen talking with skipper Babar Azam at the boundary line during the last over of the match.

The incident had taken place after Chris Jordan's last over which changed the whole scenario and handed Multan Sultans another victory.

Needing 29 off the last 12 balls, Sultans' Khushdil Shah played a series of sensational shots off Jordan as the experienced English bowler conceded 20 runs with the left-hander hitting two sixes and one four.



However, it didn't well with the netizens who expressed their displeasure over Wasim Akram’s behaviour and threw their weight behind Babar Azam.

A user Arshad Khan Tanoli wrote,” Really disappointed to see All Format Captain of Pakistan @babarazam258 is being treated like this by Wasim Akram. He is our hero and the world’s best player, win and lose is part of game but you cannot scold him like this!”

Another netizen commented,” Wasim Akram plz don't cross your limits.”

Wasim Akram's statement

Reacting to the viral video, Wasim Akram rejected the social media reports claiming Babar was scolded and clarified that he just talked about the bowlers' performance.

“I asked Babar can our pacers not bowl yorkers?” he said, adding that the bowlers should have defended the target during the crucial match.

Multan Sultans hand Karachi Kings eighth consecutive defeat



On Wednesday, Multan Sultans defeated Karachi Kings by seven wickets, courtesy Mohammad Rizwan's stellar 74-run knock in match number 23 of the PSL's seventh edition at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

While chasing 175 runs, Multan was provided a 100 run opening stand in 14.2 overs by Shan Masood and Mohammad Rizwan, but they absorbed too many dot balls as the required run-rate continued to mount.

Rizwan who had scored 76 runs off 56 balls tried to score quick runs by hitting the boundaries, but Jordan picked his wicket. Tim David had also failed to score big while pressure mounted for Multan.

After that, it was Khushdil Shah who had stolen the limelight and showed his power-hitting skills at a crucial juncture to bring his team closer to victory.

Karachi Kings had posted 174-runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs with all-rounder Imad Wasim scoring playing a quick-fire 32 runs not-out knock-off just 16 balls after Kings skipper Babar Azam decided to bat first.

