Prince William and Harry will bury the hatchet for Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Prince William and Prince Harry will put their difference aside to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration together, according to a royal expert.



The two royal brothers will come together for the Queen's celebratory weekend in June, A royal correspondent Katie Nicholl has claimed.

Harry and William would be 'required' to appear alongside one another : 'Both brothers will have to make concessions. The Jubilee should give them more of a chance to thrash it out,' she told BirminghamMail.

Princess Diana's sons are said to have barely spoken and had an 'incredibly strained' relationship since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's stepped down as working royals and moved to America.

Prince Harry hoped to be 'back in the fold' in time for the Jubilee. He is expected to return to the UK in summer, which will see the country enjoy a four day bank holiday from June 2 to 5. While, it's not clear if Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet will be joining him.