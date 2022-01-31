Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez to tie the knot soon?



Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that he might marry his long term girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez very soon.



The stunning Georgina also admitted about the following in her documentary 'I am Gerogina'

Both want to settle down together and lead a happy life.

The lovers have been dating for five years now and are planning to extend their family with the birth of twin twins.

Once Cristiano in a chat wrote, "I always tell Georgina that we can get that click like everything with our life, and she knows what I am talking about."