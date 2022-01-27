Minnie Mouse ditches red dress for designer suit for Disneyland anniversary

Minnie Mouse is getting a new wardrobe as a part of Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary celebrations

Iconic Disney character Minnie Mouse is getting a new wardrobe as a part of Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary celebrations and will now be seen in a Stella McCartney-designed pant suit instead of her distinct red polka-dotted dress.

According to The New York Post, the cartoon character will be seen in pants for the first time ever this year.

Disneyland Paris’ Twitter account also offered a peek at Minnie’s new outfit; a blue and black polka-dotted pantsuit with a matching bow.

“Stella McCartney has designed Minnie Mouse’s very first pantsuit, and it’s gorgeous,” explained the account.

Minnie’s new look will debut at the theme park’s 30th anniversary party scheduled to launch in March, in time for Women’s History Month which reportedly also inspired the power suit.

Talking about the collab, McCartney told D23, “Minnie has always had a special place in my heart. What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity, and that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style!”

“This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation. She will wear it in honour of Women’s History Month in March 2022,” she added.