Ayberk Pekcan aka Artuk Bey dies after long battle with cancer

Another sad news came from Ayberk Pekcan’s aka Artuk Bey’s family that the actor has passed away due to lung cancer after a long time of struggle.
The actor essayed the role of Artuk Bey in the historical series Diriis Ertugrul as the right hand man of Ertugrul Bey.
Pekcan will be sent off to his last journey in his hometown Mersea tomorrow.
In the past months, Pekcan said in a statement, "Dear friends… The process that started with the doctor I went to with a complaint of back pain has come to this point today. I have lung cancer. The tumor has also spread to the liver and adrenal glands. Unfortunately, this disease did not show any symptoms in its initial stages. The first day of chemotherapy… My biggest support is with my family. So are my friends nearby… I will do my best to regain my health. Keep your health wishes and prayers with you. Stay well…”
The actor was just 51 and his friends supported him well in his constant struggle but he could not make it unfortunately.
The news has sent shockwaves throughout Turkey and his co-actors have extended their condolences.
