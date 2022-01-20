 
Thursday January 20, 2022
Entertainment

Prince Charles would 'scold' staff if bath routine did not go according to preference

Prince Charles would want his bath water to be at a certain temperature along with creaseless underwear

By Web Desk
January 20, 2022

File Footage 


Prince Charles, like most royalty, has a team of staff members flocking around him to ensure that his daily routine went smoothly.

This ranges from his chefs, chauffeurs to his maids that ensure that the Prince of Wales has everything in perfect manner.

One thing that the prince is said to be very particular about is his bath time which is claimed must be executed in a precise manner.

Speaking in documentary Serving the Royals: Inside the Firm ex butler Paul Burrell said: "His pyjamas are pressed every morning and his shoe laces are pressed flat with an iron."

"The water temperature has to be just tepid, and only half full. His underwear must not have a crease out of place, his bath towel must be arranged to his taste and the bath plug must face a specific direction.

"If anyone gets anything wrong everybody is scolded."