Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco wedding plans go haywire due to recent leak

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco decided to have two-day wedding in September

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding preparations got affected when their plans for the special day got leaked July 14.

Due to the issue, reportedly the couple is increasing security for their plans.

The Calm Down singer is worried about the safety and the security of their guests.

A source told Daily Mail Friday, July 26, “Security for Selena’s wedding will be of the utmost importance because not only is she a public figure, many of the guests will be too.”

The 33-year-old is pondering over another added security measure to protect the privacy of the guests: No-phones policy.

“She is going back and forth on whether or not to allow people to have their phones as an extra measure of security and privacy, along with the fact that she wants everyone to be present,” the source shared about Gomez’s plan.

Another insider has spilled the beans that the couple is ‘fuming’ due to the leak of information, and the decision to increase security is due to the fact that they can’t delay the wedding considering that both of them have busy schedules.

“If it wasn’t just two months away they’d think about changing the celebrations, but that’s an impossible task and they don’t want to delay the wedding and find a new location,” the insider revealed to the outlet.

For the unversed, the 37-year-old and Justin Bieber’s ex got engaged on December 11, 2024 after one year of dating.