Fans rejoice after spotting Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir in new TVC

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir are resting their separation rumours to rest with an adorable promotion project.

The couple turned to their Instagram on Saturday to share a video from a recent TVC where both the husband and wife are spotted talking about healthy eating.

"Keto Jam, vegan vitamins…aaj say ghar mein sirf healthy food for a healthy lifestyle…what do you say @sajalaly ?" wrote Ahad alongside his clip on the photo-sharing app.

"@ahadrazamir kyun kay bahir say acha lagnay kay leyay andhir say bhee fit honaa par taa hai!" responded Sajal on her Instagram account.



The TVC comes after Ahad missed Sajal Aly's Khel Khel Mein premiere and sister-in-law Saboor Aly's wedding, sparking fury amongst fans.