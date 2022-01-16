Kanye West and Julia Fox break the internet with their new steamy photos

Kanye West's new flame Julia Fox flaunted her killer curves in new skimpy photos with the rapper during a shoot to promote his upcoming album Donda 2.
Kanye and his new girlfriend Julia put on a sizzling display as they took part in a photoshoot while promoting the rapper's upcoming album.
The photos, published by Daily Mail, show the stunning chemistry between the new lovebirds, as Kanye hold his new girl while posing on a dimly-lit street.
Julia looked smashing as she rocked a black trousers and gloved jacket, flashed her amazing abs as she posed up a storm in a black tiny top. Kanye also put his buff biceps on display in a black tank top, leather trousers, and a mask over his head.
Kanye seemingly hit two bird with one stone as the photoshoot also reveals the truth about their whirlwind romance, promoting his album and teasing Kanye with his gesture. In one loved-up image, Julia can be seen wrapping her arms around Kanye's neck.
A leaked snippet of the song titled 'My Life Was Never Eazy' surfaced on internet on Friday
