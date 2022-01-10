Ahsan Khan shares wisdom of finding the right soulmate



Actor Ahsan Khan spoke up about how he found a perfect life partner for himself and lives a happy married life with his beloved wife and children.



Ahsan Khan is married to Fatima Khan, a girl outside of the industry and both have a very good understanding.

In a talk with Tabish Hashmi, the Ishq Khuda actor said, “I didn’t have to go too far as my wife was already my neighbor and we used to know each other very well.”

“ We have been good friends since childhood so we both decided to get married and we both developed a good understanding with time” added Khan.

Further elaborating, “ My wife is an intelligent lady, a graduate from LUMS and has good world exposure. She is a good house maker who gives time to the kids and never shies away from making her house a worthy place to live in.”