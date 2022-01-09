Ankita Lokhande spills details of her lavish wedding





Actress Ankita Lokhande expressed happiness as she talked about her lavish wedding affair in an interview post marriage.

Ankita tied the knot with her lover businessman Vicky Jain in an extravagant ceremony last month and was smitten over the bond she shared with him.

Lokhande made jaws drop in a golden bridal couture as she walked down the aisle with her beloved.

In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, the Mukti star recalled, “You need to have goosebumps when you are getting married and I had goosebumps.”

“Both of us walked without any drama. It was subtle and full of feelings. And I was just happy that I was getting married. I had fun at my wedding. It was beautiful.”

Elaborating upon the royalty, the actress revealed, “Everyone has their own wedding plans. Vicky and I planned a few things too. Jo socha tha usse kahin zyada achchi ho gayi cheezein. We were excited and super nervous since it was a one-take thing. I always wanted my wedding to be different. My wedding was not too much tadak bhadak. It was very classy, just the way I wanted it.”

“My outfits were also classy. I wanted to wear minimal jewellery as I wanted to show the glow on my face. I was even particular that I wanted a red garland so that it stands out" concluded Lokhande.