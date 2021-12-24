 
Thursday December 23, 2021
Entertainment

Victoria Beckham shares sweet snaps of husband David and daughter Harper

Victoria Beckham gives fans an insight into her family's Christmas preparations

By Web Desk
December 24, 2021
Victoria Beckham has given fans a glimpse at her family's Christmas preparations by sharing new pictures of husband David Beckham and daughter Harper.

The former Spice Girl member took to her Instagram on Thursday to  post a snap of legendary footballer David, 46, as he gave a piggyback Harper, 10, while grinning from ear to ear.

In another picture, David could be seen with his arms wrapped around the family's dog, with Victoria writing: 'Cosy moments getting us ready for Christmas! Kisses @davidbeckham, Harper and Fig.'

In one of the pictures, David Beckham is seen wearing a khaki jacket and a navy blue peaked cap as he smiled for the camera. Harper had on a light and navy blue jacket as she clung to her famous parent while out on a walk.

In the second shot, Victoria's husband can be seen giving their pet pooch a hug as he sat on a wooden bench close to a fireplace in a setting perfect for a wintry December day. 