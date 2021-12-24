Victoria Beckham shares sweet snaps of husband David and daughter Harper

Victoria Beckham has given fans a glimpse at her family's Christmas preparations by sharing new pictures of husband David Beckham and daughter Harper.

The former Spice Girl member took to her Instagram on Thursday to post a snap of legendary footballer David, 46, as he gave a piggyback Harper, 10, while grinning from ear to ear.

In another picture, David could be seen with his arms wrapped around the family's dog, with Victoria writing: 'Cosy moments getting us ready for Christmas! Kisses @davidbeckham, Harper and Fig.'

In one of the pictures, David Beckham is seen wearing a khaki jacket and a navy blue peaked cap as he smiled for the camera. Harper had on a light and navy blue jacket as she clung to her famous parent while out on a walk.

In the second shot, Victoria's husband can be seen giving their pet pooch a hug as he sat on a wooden bench close to a fireplace in a setting perfect for a wintry December day.



