‘Home Alone’ actor arrested for allegedly strangling girlfriend, report

Home Alone alum Devin Ratray was arrested on Wednesday in connection to an alleged physical altercation with his girlfriend earlier this month.
As per People, an arrest warrant was issued for Ratray in Oklahoma City on Tuesday with his bond set at $25,000.
Online court records show that the 44-year-old was charged with one count of battery by strangulation and another count of domestic assault and battery.
Ratray reportedly turned himself in and was processed through and bonded out on Wednesday, said authorities with The Oklahoma City Police Department and the Oklahoma County District Attorney's Office refusing to provide more information.
The actor first rose to fame in the early 90s when he starred alongside Macaulay Culkin's Kevin McCallister in Home Alone as his older brother Buzz McCallister.
