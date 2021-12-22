Britney Spears' lawyer blasts Jamie Spears over his new demand

Britney Spears' lawyer has flayed Jamie Spears over his demand to the singer for legal fees following his suspension from now-terminated conservatorship.
Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart described the request as an ‘abomination’, saying: "Mr Spears reaped many millions of dollars from Britney as a conservator, while paying his lawyers millions more, all from Britney’s work and hard-earned money."
"The conservatorship has been terminated and Mr Spears was suspended ignominiously. Under the circumstances, his petition is not only legally meritless, it is an abomination."
Mathew Rosengart continued: "Britney poignantly testified about the pain her father caused her and this only adds to it. This is not what a father who loves his daughter does."
