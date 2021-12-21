Covid-19 Kareena Kapoor misses Soha Ali Khan’s family on Taimur’s birthday

Actor Kareena Kapoor is missing her loved ones on Taimur’s birthday as she is in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

It all happened when Soha Ali Khan dedicated a lovable post for her nephew Taimur on Instagram to mark his 5th birthday.

She wrote, "I remember the first time I held you in my arms - the tiniest little bundle of love and joy! And now you are five already - Happy birthday Tim Tim. We are missing you immensely but will see you and celebrate together soon!" captioned Soha alongside the throwback pictures.

Reacting to the post, the Jab We Met actor commented, "We are missing all of you (broken heart emojis) very soon (fingers crossed emojis)."

Taking to Instagram stories Taimur’s aunt also shared a picture of the birthday card Inaaya made for the birthday boy.

Sharing the post, Soha wrote, "Special card for Tim Bhai from Inaaya illustrating his love for early 19th century battles!"



