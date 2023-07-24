Sara Ali Khan swimming video with baby goes viral

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan on Monday delighted her millions of fans with a glimpse of her vacation after video of her visiting Baba Barfani Mandir in Amarnath went viral.



Taking to Instagram, the Simmba actress shared sweet photos and videos with caption, “Q: Where and How can we find peace?

“A: Everywhere. Just look within.”

In one of the videos, Sara can be seen swimming with a baby.



She also uploaded the same video in her Insta stories and captioned it, “Monday funday. Just the cutest baby.”

She further said, “Can I please steal this bundle of joy.”

The video has garnered thousands of hearts and gone viral on social media within no time.

Before this, Sara Ali Khan's video from Amarnath also went viral on social media.

Sara Ali Khan is followed by over 42.8 million followers on Instagram.