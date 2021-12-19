Kendall Jenner exhibits her fashionista credentials in long black overcoat

Kendall Jenner stunned onlookers she cut a wintry chic figure during her outing in Beverly Hills this week.
The 26-year-old supermodel showed off her fashionista credentials in long black overcoat and khaki slacks as she stepped out in the town this week.
She cut a stylish figure, wrapping herself in a black overcoat as she strutted her stuff up a tree-lined street.
Kylie Jenner's sister paired a white top with a stylishly flared khaki slacks, warding off the California rays with a pair of sleek shades.
The style queen strolled away from her car and let her hair flutter in the breeze in one evocative video that showed her heading toward the camera. She also carried a large shoulder bag.
Kendall Jenner rounded off the ensemble with black leather loafers and refreshed herself with a hot beverage.
