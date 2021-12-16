Kanye West using Vinetria as ‘a great distraction’ amid war to win over Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has reportedly been using his romance with Vinetria as a distraction amid his ongoing war to win over Kim Kardashian.

According to reports by E News the pair is not "exclusively dating," but they are "hanging out," since the fling is "a great distraction for Kanye."

He also went on to add, "Kanye is still hanging out and seeing model Vinetria, despite also trying to win Kim back."

"Kanye likes Vinetria's company and has continued to bring her around his friend group. She has stayed in his house several times in the last month and has been invited to social functions with him."

This news comes shortly after a separate source close to OK! Magazine revealed, "Since she has been hanging out with Pete Davidson, Kanye has been doing everything he can to get her attention — so it should be no surprise that days after Kim was spotted with Pete, Kanye dating rumors pop up.”