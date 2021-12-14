 
close
Tuesday December 14, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Video: Junaid Safdar’s melodious rendition of ‘Tenu Samjhawan Kee’ wins internet

Junaid Safdar mesmerises audience at Qawwali function by crooning Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s 'Tenu Samjhawan Kee'

By Web Desk
December 14, 2021
Video: Junaid Safdar’s melodious rendition of ‘Tenu Samjhawan Kee’ wins internet

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar can sing as plenty of viral video clips from his wedding functions have shown over the past couple of weeks. 

The groom demonstrated his singing skills when his video of singing Mohammad Rafi's famous song 'Kia Hua Tera Wada' at his London nikkah ceremony went viral. 

Related Stories

Junaid Safdar is now in Pakistan for his wedding festivities and the internet is flooded with pictures and videos of events. 

The latest video of Junaid Safdar singing Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s 'Tenu Samjhawan Kee' at a Qawwali function has impressed fans once again, with many marvelling at his ability to sing.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan also performed at the event.

Watch Junaid Safdar’s singing at his wedding function: