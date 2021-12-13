Maryam Nawaz on Junaid Safdar’s wedding: ‘Happiest moments of my life’

Maryam Nawaz hugs her son Junaid Safdar. Photo Instagram

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz is truly a happy mother these days and it reflects in the photos doing the rounds on the internet of Junaid Safdar's wedding functions.

A few pictures and video clips from the events have been going viral on the internet in which Maryam Nawaz can be seen singing and crooning Bollywood songs.



Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif's wedding festivities are in full swing. The couple has already celebrated some events in Lahore and later a Mehendi function was held in Islamabad.





The nikah ceremony was held in London a couple of months ago which Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retired) Safdar could not attend as their names were on the no-fly list.

She has now taken a break from politics to fully focus on the wedding functions of Junaid Safdar.

Maryam Nawaz took to Instagram to express her feelings when she wrote, "The happiest moments of my life, Masha’Allah" along with a picture of Junaid Safdar standing with her.

Junaid's Valima is scheduled to take place on December 17 in Lahore.