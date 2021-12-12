Junaid Safdar visits elders’ graves in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Junaid Safdar, a grandson of former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif, gave a traditional touch to his wedding as he visited his predecessors’ graveyards and cut his hair from a local barber here on Saturday.

“This is a century-old tradition that the bridegroom offers ‘fateha’ on his ancestors’ graves and my son followed that ritual and visited his elders’ graves,” Mohammad Safdar Awan, the father of Junaid Safdar, told reporters.

Flanked by his father Mohammad Safdar Awan and uncle and local MNA Mohammad Sajjad Awan, Junaid visited his ancestor’s graves in the Khawari area and laid the Chadar on the graves.