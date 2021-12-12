Junaid Safdar visits elders’ graves in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Junaid Safdar, a grandson of former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif, gave a traditional touch to his wedding as he visited his predecessors’ graveyards and cut his hair from a local barber here on Saturday.
“This is a century-old tradition that the bridegroom offers ‘fateha’ on his ancestors’ graves and my son followed that ritual and visited his elders’ graves,” Mohammad Safdar Awan, the father of Junaid Safdar, told reporters.
Flanked by his father Mohammad Safdar Awan and uncle and local MNA Mohammad Sajjad Awan, Junaid visited his ancestor’s graves in the Khawari area and laid the Chadar on the graves.
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the attack on polio...
PESHAWAR: Ghazanfar Bilour, a scion of the influential Bilour family has joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf after...
PESHAWAR: The candidates running for various slots of the upcoming local government election in Mardan district have...
CHITRAL: The workers and activists of Pakistan People’s Party staged protest rallies against the price-hike and...
TIMERGARA: Journal of Pakistan Orthopaedic Association , in collaboration with Department of Orthopaedic and...
MANSEHRA: The people on Saturday staged a rally in Darband area of Oghi teshil to demand the district status for the...