Junaid Safdar's valima card leaked online

Valima inviation card of Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar.

LAHORE: The invitation card of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar’s valima (wedding reception) has gone viral after it was leaked online.

A local publication shared the invitation card on social media, claiming it to be of the PML-N leader son’s valima.

The card has a picture of Junaid Safdar and his wife with the date of the function to be held in Lahore.





It was earlier reported that the son of Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar will celebrate his valima in Lahore on December 17.

Speaking during the hearing of Maryam Nawaz's case in the accountability court of Islamabad on Wednesday, her lawyer — Azam Nazir Tarar — confirmed December 17 as the date of the ceremony. He, therefore, requested the judge to fix the next hearing on some other date.

It may be recalled that Junaid Safdar tied the knot with Ayesha Saif, the daughter of Nawaz Sharif's long-term ally Saif-ur-Rehman, on August 22 in London after which photos and videos of their nikkah went viral on social media.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who lives in London, also attended the ceremony.

On the other hand, Maryam Nawaz and her husband could not be present at the wedding ceremony as her name has been added to the exit control list (ECL), which bars her from leaving the country before the conclusion of the court cases against her.