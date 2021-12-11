‘The Secrets Of Dumbledore’ first teaser: Mads Mikkelsen replaces Johnny Depp

The first look of the highly-anticipated third Fantastic Beasts movie, the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore has been unveiled on Friday.

Fans of the popular franchise were able to the first glimpse of Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald in the film.

The Hannibal actor has taken over the role from actor Johnny Depp, who parted ways with the Harry Potter prequel franchise amid his legal battles with British tabloid The Sun and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The official trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will arrive Monday, but before then Warner Bros. has unveiled a new teaser.

Following the events of previous chapters; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, The Secrets of Dumbledore sees Albus battling Grindelwald as he moves to seize control of the wizarding world.

Helmed by David Yates, who previously directed the final four Harry Potter films and first two Fantastic Beasts films, the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is scheduled for a global theatrical release April 15, 2022.

Watch the teaser here.







