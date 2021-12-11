Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's new juhu house has a breathtaking sea view: Video

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's new sea-facing house in Juhu

Newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif could not wait to start living in their dream house. It has been recently reported that they have shifted to their beautiful sea-front house in Juhu, Mumbai.

Bollywood star couple Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with their family and friends in Rajasthan on Thursday afternoon.





After the wedding ceremony, the Uri actor and the Ek Tha Tiger actress were also sported leaving Jaipur on Friday.

At present, IndiaTV claimed that the duo has moved to their new sea-facing building as it houses Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli.

Amid couple’s post-wedding news now the video of the building overlooking the beach has been shared on the internet. It also shows the construction is under process.



