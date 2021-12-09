Camila Cabello pays homage to Mexican heritage with Mariachi-Backed Christmas cover

Lyricist and songwriter Camila Cabello has released her very own cover of I’ll Be Home for Christmas alongside a Mariachi-Backed band.
The singer gave her performance right in the heart of Rockefeller Center's Studio 8H, alongside host Bublé.
She even explained the reasons for her decision in the caption of the Instagram video announcement.
It read, “I wanted to pay tribute to my Mexican heritage with this Christmas cover of I’ll be home for Christmas - Luis MiRey did it first and in Spanish, but I wanted to bring it to an audience that normally doesn’t get to hear the beauty of Mariachi music.”
Tying it all together was the singer’s crisp white blazer top and sheer-but puffy black skirt.
Fans have crafted throwback videos featuring the timeline of Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s romance
Prince Harry and Prince Charles reportedly had been facing a fallout in their relationship
The case at the High Court in London came after some 15 public figures also settled claims against NGN over...
Salman Khan is going to Saudi Arabia as Katrina Kaif gets married to Vicky Kaushal
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson left reeling over Christmas party scandal
Alia Bhatt blushed when a reporter asked if ‘R’ is lucky for her amid RRR trailer launch