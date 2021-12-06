BIGBANG’s Taeyang welcomes his first child with Min Hyo-Rin

BIGBANG member, Taeyang welcomed his first child with his wife Min Hyo-Rin, confirmed the singer’s agency.

YG Entertainment on December 6 extended a statement, announcing the good news as it confirmed the good health of the mother and the baby boy.

“Taeyang’s wife Min Hyo Rin recently gave birth to a healthy son,” the statement read.

However, not much has been disclosed by the agency so far as the couple wants to remain quite from the outset.

The actor is reportedly focusing on her motherhood, undergoing postpartum care, while the K-pop idol is currently preparing his upcoming album with band mates.

The couple started dating after their first meeting in 2014 on the set of the singer’s 1AM music video, tying the knot in February 2018.

Meanwhile, the news of them expecting their first child was surfaced back in September.