Sunday December 05, 2021
Full text of Prince Harry's statement on scandal involving his father

By Web Desk
December 05, 2021
Prince Harry reacted to The Sunday Times report about  the “cash for honours” scandal involving his father.

Below is the full text of Prince Harry's  statement to The Sunday Times:

"It is disappointing that The Sunday Times, knowing all the facts, has chosen to encourage speculation by being deliberately vague to try to create a falsified link between The Duke of Sussex and the CBE scandal, of which he had no knowledge or involvement. 

The Duke and his advisors, as well as his nonprofit Sentebale, severed ties with Mr: Mahfouz and his associates in 2015, no longer accepting further donations to Sentebale and discontinuing any plans for a fundraising event amid growing concerns over the motives for his support.

 The Duke had one planned meeting with this donor nearly eight years ago, did not introduce him to any members of the Royal Family, and expressed his concerns about the donor..." 

