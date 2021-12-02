Rihanna shuts down pregnancy rumours in hilarious DM to fan

After days of heated gossip over her rumoured pregnancy, Rihanna has set the record straight in a hilarious DM to a fan, reported Elle.
The Diamond singer, who on Tuesday was named a National Hero in her home country Barbados, cleared the air on Instagram with a fan named Jen who jokingly sent her a DM saying, “Can I come to the baby shower sis!?”
In typical Rihanna fashion, the Work hit-maker replied: “Haaaaa! Stawwwp! You ain’t came to the first 10 baby showers! Y’all breed me every year dammit lol.”
Jen has since shared a screenshot of the conversation on her Instagram, effectively laying all the rumours about Rihanna being pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s baby to rest.
Check the post below:
