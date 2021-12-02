 
close
Thursday December 02, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Rihanna shuts down pregnancy rumours in hilarious DM to fan

Rihanna cleared the air over her alleged pregnancy in an Instagram DM conversation with a fan named Jen

By Web Desk
December 02, 2021
Rihanna cleared the air over her alleged pregnancy in an Instagram DM conversation with a fan named Jen
Rihanna cleared the air over her alleged pregnancy in an Instagram DM conversation with a fan named Jen

After days of heated gossip over her rumoured pregnancy, Rihanna has set the record straight in a hilarious DM to a fan, reported Elle.

The Diamond singer, who on Tuesday was named a National Hero in her home country Barbados, cleared the air on Instagram with a fan named Jen who jokingly sent her a DM saying, “Can I come to the baby shower sis!?”

In typical Rihanna fashion, the Work hit-maker replied: “Haaaaa! Stawwwp! You ain’t came to the first 10 baby showers! Y’all breed me every year dammit lol.”

Jen has since shared a screenshot of the conversation on her Instagram, effectively laying all the rumours about Rihanna being pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s baby to rest.

Check the post below: 