Rihanna shuts down pregnancy rumours in hilarious DM to fan

Rihanna cleared the air over her alleged pregnancy in an Instagram DM conversation with a fan named Jen

After days of heated gossip over her rumoured pregnancy, Rihanna has set the record straight in a hilarious DM to a fan, reported Elle.

The Diamond singer, who on Tuesday was named a National Hero in her home country Barbados, cleared the air on Instagram with a fan named Jen who jokingly sent her a DM saying, “Can I come to the baby shower sis!?”

In typical Rihanna fashion, the Work hit-maker replied: “Haaaaa! Stawwwp! You ain’t came to the first 10 baby showers! Y’all breed me every year dammit lol.”

Jen has since shared a screenshot of the conversation on her Instagram, effectively laying all the rumours about Rihanna being pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s baby to rest.

Check the post below:







